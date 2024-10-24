Polymesh Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Polymesh token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymesh has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $126.68 million and approximately $11.85 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,099,956,607 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,099,956,606.825675 with 898,526,043.85146 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.24658154 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $12,178,687.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

