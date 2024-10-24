National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:CIG Q3 Earnings

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James cut Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion.

In related news, Director Stephen Joseph Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.30, for a total transaction of C$722,390.00. In related news, Director Stephen Joseph Harper sold 5,300 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.30, for a total transaction of C$722,390.00. Also, Senior Officer Elias Mulamoottil sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.63, for a total transaction of C$1,733,651.10. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,376 shares of company stock worth $14,860,926.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

