iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.74 and last traded at $84.43, with a volume of 202016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.75.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.77.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Convertible Bond ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.