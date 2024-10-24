iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.71 and last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 2320874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,854,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,954,000 after buying an additional 1,260,530 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,340,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,766 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,493,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,086,000 after buying an additional 611,299 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,269,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 190,154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

