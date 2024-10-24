Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.73 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,689 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.