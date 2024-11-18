First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,417,500 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 1,327,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,181.3 days.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $13.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,921. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).

