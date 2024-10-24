Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ EFSCP opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $22.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.