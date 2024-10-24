Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ EFSCP opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $22.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73.
Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Financial Services
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- WD-40 Company Gears Up for a Double-Digit Stock Advance
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Monster and Celsius Energized: Which Stock Offers More Upside?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Sherwin-Williams Plunges Into Buying Opportunity: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.