Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $578,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,320.5% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 31,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $172.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $237.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

