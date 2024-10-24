Coho Partners Ltd. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $190.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $193.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.04.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

