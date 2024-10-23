Rocket Pool ETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.39 Billion (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and $1.28 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,862.87 or 0.04306343 BTC on major exchanges.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 486,720 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 486,720.22264876. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,921.94527918 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $118,227.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

