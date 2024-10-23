Greenleaf Trust Buys 18,921 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,095 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.
Comcast Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,477,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.