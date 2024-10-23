Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $17,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 249.6% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of GVI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.46. 92,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.69.
iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.