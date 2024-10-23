Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $17,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 249.6% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GVI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.46. 92,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

