Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Boosted by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $535.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,729. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $538.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $519.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

