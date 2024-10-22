The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) CEO Alan D. Schnitzer Sells 40,524 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

TRV stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.74. The company has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 25.0% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 65.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.