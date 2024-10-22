Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,857 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,857 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.05.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.34 and a 200 day moving average of $136.33. The company has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

