McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1,874.0% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 102,392 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,179,000 after purchasing an additional 97,205 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,721.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,998 shares of company stock valued at $9,935,493. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.52.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,235. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

