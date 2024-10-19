Guild of Guardians (GOG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $290,598.09

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $10.36 million and approximately $290,598.09 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars.

