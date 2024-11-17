Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of SKHHY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 122,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. Sonic Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.
Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This is a positive change from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Sonic Healthcare
Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.
