Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SKHHY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 122,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. Sonic Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This is a positive change from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sonic Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

