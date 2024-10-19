LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Major Shareholder Winvest Investment Fund Manage Acquires 336,100 Shares

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Winvest Investment Fund Manage purchased 336,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $33,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Winvest Investment Fund Manage also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Winvest Investment Fund Manage acquired 2,104,107 shares of LogicMark stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $168,328.56.
LogicMark Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LGMK opened at $0.09 on Friday. LogicMark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.
About LogicMark
LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.
