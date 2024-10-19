Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Price Up 329.5% This Week

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, Goatseus Maximus has traded 329.5% higher against the dollar. Goatseus Maximus has a market cap of $420.48 million and approximately $147.20 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goatseus Maximus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goatseus Maximus Token Profile

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Goatseus Maximus is pump.fun/czlsujwblfssjncfkh59rufqvafwcy5tzedwjsuypump. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse.

Buying and Selling Goatseus Maximus

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.36786069 USD and is up 29.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $155,730,435.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump.”

