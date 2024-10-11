Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Up 1,575.0% in September

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 1,575.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $167.46 on Friday. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $123.49 and a one year high of $176.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.92.

Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.7712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

