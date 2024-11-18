UBS Group Lowers Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $17.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

PLCE traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.39. 256,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.24. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $38.03.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.40. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 4,732.98%. The firm had revenue of $319.66 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the second quarter worth about $423,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 20,253 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Children’s Place by 67.7% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

