Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in October

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Daicel Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DACHF remained flat at $8.52 during mid-day trading on Monday. Daicel has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52.
About Daicel
