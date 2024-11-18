SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$28.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$26.00. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.92.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting C$25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 152,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,806. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$21.50 and a 1 year high of C$27.50.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

