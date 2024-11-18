BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in October

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,945,100 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 5,350,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days.

BrainChip Trading Up 0.9 %

BRCHF traded up 0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching 0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,491. BrainChip has a 1 year low of 0.10 and a 1 year high of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.15.

BrainChip Company Profile

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focuses on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

