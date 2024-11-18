BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in October

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,945,100 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 5,350,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days.
BrainChip Trading Up 0.9 %
BRCHF traded up 0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching 0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,491. BrainChip has a 1 year low of 0.10 and a 1 year high of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.15.
BrainChip Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BrainChip
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.