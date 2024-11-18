Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 5.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 1,751,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,914,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $41,587,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,325,000 after buying an additional 4,606,711 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,966,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,822,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 18.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 424,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

