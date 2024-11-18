Beldex Price Hits $0.0811 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $541.93 million and $11.40 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.65 or 0.03486676 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00038982 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,929,322,688 coins and its circulating supply is 6,681,622,688 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities."

