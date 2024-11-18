Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,126,200 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 1,910,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days.

Gear Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GENGF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. 26,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,487. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

About Gear Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.