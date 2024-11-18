Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,126,200 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 1,910,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days.
Gear Energy Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of GENGF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. 26,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,487. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.58.
About Gear Energy
