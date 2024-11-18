Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,200 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 357,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 271.8 days.

Ceres Power Price Performance

CPWHF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906. Ceres Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, provides fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates electrical natural gas, biogas, and pure and blend hydrogen. It also develops solid oxide electrolysis cell, provides a pathway to produce green hydrogen using fossil fuels.

