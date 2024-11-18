Short Interest in First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Declines By 14.8%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 193,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 183.3 days.
First National Financial Stock Performance
FNLIF stock remained flat at $30.49 during trading on Monday. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41.
About First National Financial
