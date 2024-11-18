Short Interest in First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Declines By 14.8%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 193,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 183.3 days.

First National Financial Stock Performance

FNLIF stock remained flat at $30.49 during trading on Monday. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

