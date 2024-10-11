Short Interest in Wolverine Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Drops By 45.5%

Wolverine Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wolverine Resources Price Performance

Shares of Wolverine Resources stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Wolverine Resources has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

Get Wolverine Resources alerts:

About Wolverine Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Wolverine Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on base and precious metals. The company explores for gold and copper deposits, as well as nickel and cobalt; and rare earth elements (REEs).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.