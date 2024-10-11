Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in September

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Yerbaé Brands Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of Yerbaé Brands stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Yerbaé Brands has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.
Yerbaé Brands Company Profile
