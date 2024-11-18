TD Securities Boosts George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$263.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$242.00 to C$263.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$230.00 to C$253.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of George Weston to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$239.00.

Get George Weston alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on George Weston

George Weston Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

WN traded down C$2.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$223.00. 67,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$155.00 and a 52-week high of C$236.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$224.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$209.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,580.00. Also, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 36,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.64, for a total transaction of C$8,355,124.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,600 shares of company stock worth $142,829 and sold 54,115 shares worth $12,177,793. 59.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.