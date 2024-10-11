Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.99. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

