Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Citigroup

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

