Surekha Trivedi Sells 753 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Stock

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Surekha Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veralto alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $83,658.30.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of Veralto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $813,890.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16.

Veralto Stock Up 0.0 %

VLTO opened at $111.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $112.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.14.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VLTO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Veralto

Institutional Trading of Veralto

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 35,433 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Veralto by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Veralto by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Veralto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.