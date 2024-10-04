Insider Buying: Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Purchases 17,450 Shares of Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Rynenberg bought 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.68 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of A$99,081.10 ($68,331.79).

Steadfast Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Steadfast Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This is a boost from Steadfast Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 2nd. Steadfast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.95%.

About Steadfast Group

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also offers insurance underwriting services and related services. The company provides various business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack and interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management and product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

