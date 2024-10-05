Brokers Set Expectations for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.95. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.97 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.67 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.50.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $194.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.23. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $143.08 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,706,076,000 after buying an additional 2,381,488 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after buying an additional 1,916,900 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $87,940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $603,038,000 after buying an additional 415,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 280.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 545,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,144,000 after purchasing an additional 402,026 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

