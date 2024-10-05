TD Securities Raises Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$13.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.75.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

TSE:CS opened at C$11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$4.40 and a twelve month high of C$11.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.46.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$537.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$545.84 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.8813421 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Capstone Copper

In other news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$276,977.41. In related news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total value of C$276,977.41. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$1,104,990.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,854. Company insiders own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading

