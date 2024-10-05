FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($6.80) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.54). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($7.15) per share.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASND. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $142.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.27 and its 200-day moving average is $136.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.64. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.74 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 154.18%.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,341,000 after buying an additional 229,995 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,075,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,580 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,191,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,711,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,348,000 after purchasing an additional 93,185 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.