Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Bureau Veritas Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $30.50.
Bureau Veritas Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bureau Veritas
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.