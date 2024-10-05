Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

