Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Panasonic in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.
