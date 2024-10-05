Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Panasonic in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Panasonic has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

