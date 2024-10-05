Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.72.

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,047,000 after buying an additional 3,521,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,066,000 after purchasing an additional 318,715 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,248,000 after purchasing an additional 312,496 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

