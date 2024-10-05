GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Barclays

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.98.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV stock opened at $265.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.35. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $266.42.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

