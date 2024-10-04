Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $39.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIP. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $34.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 522.58%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

