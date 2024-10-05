ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.58.

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$48.30 on Thursday. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$33.54 and a 52 week high of C$48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.88. The firm has a market cap of C$4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 1,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$45.65 per share, with a total value of C$45,650.00. In other ATCO news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total transaction of C$56,628.00. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$45.65 per share, with a total value of C$45,650.00. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $569,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

