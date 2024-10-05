Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Down 7.3% After Insider Selling

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.3% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.69. 10,109,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 5,890,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Specifically, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,666 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $858,329.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,828,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,114,503.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $1,212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,674,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,470,228.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JOBY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,012 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 68.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,441,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,652,000 after buying an additional 1,807,054 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 435,069 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 616,579 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.