Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Carnival Co. & plc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a report issued on Monday, September 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CCL. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.97.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 3.9 %

CCL stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 359,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 102,006 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 143,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 344,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

