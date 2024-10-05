Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

TSE:CFW opened at C$3.88 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$3.75 and a 12-month high of C$5.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.14. The firm has a market cap of C$332.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.15. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of C$426.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$369.60 million.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 145,189 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$580,756.00. In other news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.82 per share, with a total value of C$296,367.75. Also, Director Charles Pellerin purchased 145,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$580,756.00. Insiders have acquired 295,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

