Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $1,967.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,775.25.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,912.31 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $811.99 and a 12 month high of $1,962.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,774.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1,495.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 100.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,392.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

